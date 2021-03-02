Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

