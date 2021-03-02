Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Declines By 80.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELZ remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,812,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,056,141. Creative Medical Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

