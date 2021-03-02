Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

