Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 137,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,911. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.20.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

