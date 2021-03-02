Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compugen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Compugen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 164,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

