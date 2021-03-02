BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,738. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.