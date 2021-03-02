$1.29 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.23. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CBOE stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,825. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

