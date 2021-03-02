Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

