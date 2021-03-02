ZeroSwap Price Down 10.6% This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $6.89 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.64 or 0.00494231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00078901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00502489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

