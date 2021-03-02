Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 12% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $997,058.14 and $1.62 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

