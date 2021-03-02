Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $3,571.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.00321298 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001525 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,400.92 or 1.01461921 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 713,378,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

