United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Down 6.4%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.42. 9,552,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,173,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.99.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
