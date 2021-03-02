Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:

3/2/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

2/1/2021 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 601,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,193. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

Get Sage Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.