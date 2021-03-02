Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,162.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 373,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,178. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $992.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

