Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.34

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.34 and last traded at $249.22, with a volume of 4463327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. The company has a market capitalization of $584.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

