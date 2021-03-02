Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 9.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $59.02. 11,977,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 5,201,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

