Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 17,055,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 36,269,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $275.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $596,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,272,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816,394 shares of company stock worth $4,640,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

