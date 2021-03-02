Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 2,886,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,528,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,894,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,582 shares of company stock worth $4,941,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

