Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.78. 24,626,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 45,751,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

