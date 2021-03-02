PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 362.1% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 56,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned about 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

