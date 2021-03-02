The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE SZC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,951. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

