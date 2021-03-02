Zacks: Analysts Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 133,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

