Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT at $24.89

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRETF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of DRETF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

