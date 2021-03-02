Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get Clarivate alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,059. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.