CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 604,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,955. The stock has a market cap of $385.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

