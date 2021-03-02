Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

