Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $486.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $421.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,456. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

