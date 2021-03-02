Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $48.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.80 million. Points International reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $209.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.83 million to $216.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $296.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

PCOM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 13,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,281. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

