2key.network (2KEY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311,067.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $311,067.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,529,771 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.