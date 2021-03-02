LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Down 6.6%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. 789,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 869,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.