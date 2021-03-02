Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 5.9%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.66. 735,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 467,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 141,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.