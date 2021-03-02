Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.82. 1,614,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 516,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of research firms have commented on LL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

