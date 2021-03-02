Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Declines By 57.7%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 28th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOSBF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

