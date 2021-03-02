Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Declines By 91.9%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TIKK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.