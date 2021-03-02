ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Short Interest Update

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ULUR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. ULURU has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
ULURU Company Profile
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.