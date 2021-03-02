ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Short Interest Update

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ULUR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. ULURU has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Get ULURU alerts:

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.