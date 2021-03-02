Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 931 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 814,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,763,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

