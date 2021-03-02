Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

NYSE HGV traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 1,228,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,166. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

