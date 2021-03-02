UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 17,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

