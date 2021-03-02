Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £157 ($205.12) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £126.63 ($165.44).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR traded down GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday, reaching £141.10 ($184.35). The stock had a trading volume of 698,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,256. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.