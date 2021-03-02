Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.78 million and the lowest is $53.02 million. Heska posted sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $233.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.40 million to $235.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $260.21 million, with estimates ranging from $258.29 million to $263.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $12.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,560. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heska by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heska by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Heska by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Heska by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.