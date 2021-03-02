$0.22 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 548,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,938. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.69.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

