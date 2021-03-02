Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

