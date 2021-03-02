Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Up 440.6% in February

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 440.6% from the January 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 838.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDAF remained flat at $$43.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.