Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE IIF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 27,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $24.01.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.