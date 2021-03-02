Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 519.7% in February

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 519.7% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,556. The company has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.01. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

