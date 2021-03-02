Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $60.39. 172,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 281,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

