Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 5.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 8,996,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,444,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,371,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,465,000 after buying an additional 862,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after buying an additional 2,397,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,810,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 323,028 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

