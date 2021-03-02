Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.40. 1,792,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,549,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $384.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,094 shares of company stock worth $133,500. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

