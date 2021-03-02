Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 959,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 827,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

