DREP (DREP) Market Cap Tops $27.27 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.